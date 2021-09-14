Mu variant not yet cause for worry, delta strain remains top concern

"Each of these variants is classified, in part, based on the number of mutations they have around the virus itself and some of these viral mutations around something called the spike protein, which is what it uses to actually enter the cells and cause infection," O'Horo. "And that's also the target of many of the vaccines."

Currently, in the U.S. there are no variants designated as being of "high consequence," but delta infections can cause more severe symptoms and is more easily spread than other strains, infecting even vaccinated individuals. However, for the fully inoculated, contracting the disease is less likely and the risk of hospitalization or death is significantly lower.

The evolution of the virus means there may be future strains that are impervious to vaccines.

"The further that these change from the original, the more concern there is that it may evade some of the immune systems around that spike protein," O'Horo says. "We can still see with the delta variant that vaccines are still able to connect with this and neutralize this at a high enough level to prevent hospitalizations and severe infections. As we look at things like the mu variant, the concern and the question that's still unanswered is how much have these drifted in."