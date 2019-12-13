Multidisciplinary team reduces Mayo Clinic Health System hospital readmittance rate by over 4 percent

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state's current target readmission percentage is 5.5, with a state average of 8.5 percent.

Adjusting for demographic factors such as the hospital's average patient age, data is compared with those of other facilities to calculate an excess readmission ratio, a percentage that determines whether a Medicaid reimbursement penalty of up to three percent will be enforced. Hospital readmissions cost Medicare about $26 billion annually, about $17 billion of which is considered avoidable, according to the Center for Health Information and Analysis.

Causes for readmittance may include premature release from the hospital, discharge to a location that cannot adequately support recovery or recurrence or exacerbation of the ailment due to failure of the patient to comply with care instructions, inadequate supervision or lack of follow up.

In addressing the causes, the SWWI RN Care Coordination team uses risk stratification to determine a post-hospital course of action for each patient.

During a daily 15-minute "huddle," team members discuss daily discharge plans for an average of 20 patients via phone conference. This allows nurses in both inpatient and outpatient departments, as well as in different facilities, to communicate and collaborate.