Multimillion dollar Hamilton Elementary expansion breaking ground Monday

The School District of La Crosse will break ground Monday on the multi-million dollar expansion of Hamilton Elementary School, a project set to be completed in July 2021.
The nearly $4.8 million project will help make Hamilton Elementary a "full service community school," offering support and resources for students, families and neighborhood members.
A groundbreaking ceremony will be held 9 a.m. Monday near the school's playground, with school district officials and project partner representatives present.
The project includes an 18,700 square foot addition that will include a new gymnasium, library and a community center space accessible to the Powell-Poage-Hamilton Neighborhood. In addition, a 3,500 square foot area will be renovated to allow for additional classrooms and a "maker’s space." The project was designed by Bray Architects and is being built by Borton Construction, Inc.
“Having full-size classrooms and separate cafeteria and gymnasium spaces will allow us to focus less on accommodating for the lack of space and more on learning,” said Hamilton Elementary principal Ben Burns. “This project will significantly increase the possibilities of our collaborative efforts and help us realize our potential to be the hub of this neighborhood.”
Contributing financially to the project are the Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse and Gundersen Health System, which pledged $1.2 million each, and the La Crosse Community Development Committee, which awarded the district a two year, $400,000 grant to support the project. The remaining costs will be covered by the district’s fund balance and capital project funds.
“We are so thankful to have the continued and generous support of such wonderful organizations in our city,” said superintendent of schools Dr. Aaron Engel. “The partnership between the district, Gundersen Health System, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse, and the City of La Crosse on this building project is representative of the amazing generosity of our community and the incredible things we can accomplish when we work together.”
