 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Multimillion dollar Hamilton Elementary expansion breaking ground Monday
0 comments
top story

Multimillion dollar Hamilton Elementary expansion breaking ground Monday

{{featured_button_text}}

The School District of La Crosse will break ground Monday on the multi-million dollar expansion of Hamilton Elementary School, a project set to be completed in July 2021.

Hamilton Elementary

Hamilton Elementary
Hamilton Expansion

Hamilton Expansion

The nearly $4.8 million project will help make Hamilton Elementary a "full service community school," offering support and resources for students, families and neighborhood members.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held 9 a.m. Monday near the school's playground, with school district officials and project partner representatives present.

The project includes an 18,700 square foot addition that will include a new gymnasium, library and a community center space accessible to the Powell-Poage-Hamilton Neighborhood. In addition, a 3,500 square foot area will be renovated to allow for additional classrooms and a "maker’s space." The project was designed by Bray Architects and is being built by Borton Construction, Inc.

“Having full-size classrooms and separate cafeteria and gymnasium spaces will allow us to focus less on accommodating for the lack of space and more on learning,” said Hamilton Elementary principal Ben Burns. “This project will significantly increase the possibilities of our collaborative efforts and help us realize our potential to be the hub of this neighborhood.”

Contributing financially to the project are the Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse and Gundersen Health System, which pledged $1.2 million each, and the La Crosse Community Development Committee, which awarded the district a two year, $400,000 grant to support the project. The remaining costs will be covered by the district’s fund balance and capital project funds. 

“We are so thankful to have the continued and generous support of such wonderful organizations in our city,” said superintendent of schools Dr. Aaron Engel. “The partnership between the district, Gundersen Health System, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse, and the City of La Crosse on this building project is representative of the amazing generosity of our community and the incredible things we can accomplish when we work together.”

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Gov. Evers on New Federal COVID Aid

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News