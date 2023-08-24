Daily temperature records were broken across the River Valley region Wednesday.

The La Crosse area hit a record Aug. 23 high of 104, according to the National Weather Service of La Crosse’s daily almanac. The temperature was 22 degrees above the average for the day.

The previous record for the La Crosse area on Aug. 23 was 101 degrees, which happened in 1948.

The area was also over the day’s minimum average by 17 degrees, achieving a minimum temperature daily record of 79 degrees.

Wednesday’s average temperature was a daily record-breaking 91.5 degrees — 19.6 degrees above average.

The National Weather Service’s records for La Crosse’s temperatures date back to October 1872.

As for heat index, the National Weather Service reported Wednesday that the La Crosse Regional Airport observed an August record for the area of 116 degrees. That heat index is also tied as the fifth highest on record for any time of the year in the La Crosse area, with heat index records dating back to 1948.

Winona Dam 5A also tied daily record high of 102 degrees and a daily record minimum of 77 degrees from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

The only other time Winona saw a temperature of 102 on Aug. 23 since records started in September 1939 was in 1948.

The high was over average by 22 degrees for the day, while the low was over overage by 16 degrees.

The dam also recorded a daily record high average temperature of 89.5 degrees, rising above average by 19.4 degrees.