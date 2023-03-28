Multiple injuries were reported after a car struck a school bus Tuesday morning.

At 7:15 a.m., the Trempealeau County Dispatch Center received multiple calls regarding a two-vehicle crash with injuries. According to the preliminary investigation, a bus with 14 children on board was traveling north on Hwy. 53 near the intersection of Nelson Road in the town of Sumner when it slowed to make a left turn.

A car being driven Ryan Strittmater, 28, of La Crosse hit the bus from behind, as reported by the Trempealeau Sheriff's Office. As a result, five children were treated for minor injuries. The driver and his passenger were both transported to local hospitals for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies are investigating whether Strittmater was impaired or driving recklessly. According to Wisconsin Circuit Court access, the driver has numerous driving-related charges filed or concluded.

Open cases include charges of operating while suspended from January 2023, and an OWI from 2022. Strittmater was found guilty of non-criminal offenses including driving with an obstructed view, failure to keep a vehicle under control, speeding, and deviation from a designated lane.

The Sheriff's office has not released the names and ages of the injured children.

Assisting with the crash were Osseo Police, the Osseo Fire Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and Helicopter and the Wisconsin State Patrol.