FERRYVILLE — Multiple train cars derailed Thursday afternoon into the Mississippi River between De Soto and Ferryville.

It was not immediately clear whether there were any injuries or casualties as a result of the incident, which involved a BNSF Railway train.

Tri-State Ambulance, De Soto First Responders and Fire, Wheatland Fire and First Responders and Ferryville First Responders and Fire responded to the derailment south of Highway 82 along Highway 35. Information about what was in the derailed train cars was not immediately available.

U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, who sits on the House of Representatives Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, said in a statement that he is coordinating with BNSF, FEMA, Wisconsin Emergency Management, the state and national Departments of Transportation and Crawford County officials to get answers about what occurred.

"My staff was just made aware of a train derailment in our District south of the Lansing Bridge in Ferryville,” Van Orden said. “My staff is traveling to the site, and Congressman Troy Nehls, who Chairs the Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Rail, has also made staff available to assist our team. We will continue to monitor the situation and determine next steps.”

This is not the first time a BNSF train has derailed in Ferryville. In 2016, two locomotives and six rail cars derailed due to extensive flooding after a rain event. An estimated 1,170 gallons of diesel poured into the river from a ruptured tank in that incident.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

