Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children rare but concerning complication of COVID-19

With a vaccine not yet approved for youth under 16 and coronavirus cases rising among the younger demographic, pediatricians are encouraging parents to recognize the warning signs of a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19.
While affecting only a small number of children, multisystem inflammatory syndrome can cause severe distress to those who contract the coronavirus, causing inflammation of organs including the heart, lungs, brain, kidney, eyes and skin. Over 3,200 children nationwide have developed the condition, resulting in 36 deaths, per the CDC, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports around 90 cases statewide.
Over half of the cases in Wisconsin occurred among youth of non-white race or ethnicity on the state level, as did 63% in the U.S. The majority of patients nationwide were age 1 to 14, and 99% of those with the condition had tested positive for SARS CoV-2. COVID cases in general are increasing among children, with over 3.6 million total nationwide and a 5% increase in positives during the first two weeks of April, per the American Academy of Pediatrics.
It is not yet known why some some children develop multisystem inflammatory syndrome and others don't, with the CDC continuing to conduct research on the exact causes and risk factors.
Jennifer Kleven, pediatrician at Gundersen Health System, says two children have been hospitalized for multisystem inflammatory syndrome at the La Crosse hospital, and says while infrequent it can affect any child who contracts the coronavirus.
Signs of MIS-C, Kleven says, include high fever, difficulty breathing, chest pain or pressure, severe abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea and rash, generally occurring with a month of infection. As youth may experience only very mild symptoms from COVID or remain asymptomatic, parents may not even know their child was infected until MIS-C symptoms appear and are diagnosed. To identify the condition, blood tests, chest x-rays or abdominal or heart ultrasounds may be conducted.
"At the hospital there are a number of ways we can support kids and help treat this," Kleven says, noting the vast majority of kids recover. "There isn't a specific medicine for this. You can't directly treat the post-COVID infection. You're just really trying to support the body to make the child better."
Treatment courses typically involve giving fluids or intravenous immunoglobulin (anti-inflammatory medication).
Preventing COVID-19 in general will drastically reduce risk of MIS-C, and Kleven says until a vaccine is available to youth -- trials are currently being conducted on tweens and teens by Pfizer and Moderna, and enrollment is open for testing on babies to school age children -- masking, handwashing, distancing and avoiding crowds are essential. When a shot is available, Kleven advises parents to have their child inoculated.
The available COVID-19 vaccines have proven safe and effective in adults, Kleven says, with case and death rates declining as inoculation numbers rise. The vaccines will need to pass rigorous testing and review prior to use in youth.
"The systems we have in place to monitor vaccine safety are excellent. I would encourage anyone once its approved to get it. It's the way we're going to prevent kids from getting COVID and long COVID (when symptoms linger for months or more) and MIS-C and any other complications we might not yet know about from COVID," Kleven says.
While the likelihood is slight, adults who are vaccinated could still contract the virus but symptoms would be milder. Theoretically, Kleven says, the same would hold true for children.
Kleven says she appreciates the concerns voiced by some parents about vaccination and urges them to ask questions. She notes that over the last several decades, vaccines have had "the biggest public health impact on kids and what has kept kids as healthy as they are now."
Parents who recognize any MIS-C symptoms should contact their physician right away, and Kleven expresses that health care providers are becoming increasingly well versed in how to detect and manage the condition.
"It is something we talk about in our circles quite often because it's something we don't want to miss," Kleven says, noting parents are welcome to call their provider with questions or concerns.
"We're here and available for you," Kleven says.
