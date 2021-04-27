Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children rare but concerning complication of COVID-19

"The systems we have in place to monitor vaccine safety are excellent. I would encourage anyone once its approved to get it. It's the way we're going to prevent kids from getting COVID and long COVID (when symptoms linger for months or more) and MIS-C and any other complications we might not yet know about from COVID," Kleven says.

While the likelihood is slight, adults who are vaccinated could still contract the virus but symptoms would be milder. Theoretically, Kleven says, the same would hold true for children.

Kleven says she appreciates the concerns voiced by some parents about vaccination and urges them to ask questions. She notes that over the last several decades, vaccines have had "the biggest public health impact on kids and what has kept kids as healthy as they are now."

Parents who recognize any MIS-C symptoms should contact their physician right away, and Kleven expresses that health care providers are becoming increasingly well versed in how to detect and manage the condition.

"It is something we talk about in our circles quite often because it's something we don't want to miss," Kleven says, noting parents are welcome to call their provider with questions or concerns.

"We're here and available for you," Kleven says.

