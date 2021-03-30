Municipalities in La Crosse, Vernon counties announce outdoor burning ban

Two local municipalities Tuesday announced an outdoor burning ban.

The town of Bergen in La Crosse County and village of Stoddard in Vernon County issued the order in conjunction with the Stoddard-Bergen Fire Department.

The order was put in place after the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources determined La Crosse and Vernon counties reached a "very high" fire danger level.

Recent dry and windy weather has left the southern two-thirds of the state vulnerable to fires, and no significant precipitation is forecast for at least the next seven days.

“Fires caused by careless burning become more frequent this time of year,” said Kirby Dernovsek, a DNR forest ranger based in Washburn County. “Before deciding to burn a debris pile on your property, consider composting yard waste or hauling it to an approved disposal site. Burning debris should always be the last alternative.”

The Stoddard and Bergen ban applies to burn piles, burn barrels and all campfires unless in developed camping areas. People are asked to use caution when disposing of any matches, ashes, charcoal briquettes or any burning materials outdoors. The ban also covers all fireworks.