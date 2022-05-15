Murph Challenge workout coming to Coulee Region

The Wisconsin National Guard has partnered with a local gym to bring a popular Memorial Day workout known as The Murph Challenge to the Coulee Region

On Memorial Day (May 30) the Wisconsin National Guard will partner with a locally owned fitness center — Driftless CrossFit and Fitness — to host the “Murph Challenge.”

The workout is open to the public and will take place at the Onalaska National Guard Armory starting at 8 a.m.

The Murph Challenge is a popular annual Memorial Day workout tradition that is completed across the globe by thousands of athletes of all abilities to honor fallen service men and women. The traditional Murph Challenge is completed wearing a weighted vest with the following movements:

1-mile run

100 pull ups

200 push ups

300 squats

1-mile run

Participants may choose to complete the standard version of the workout or modify movements and intensity as needed.

Jason Vaughn is the owner of Driftless CrossFit and has completed the Murph Challenge many times.

“This workout is named after Navy Seal Lt. Michael Murphy, who lost his life in 2005 while serving in Afghanistan,” Vaughn said. “It is a workout that he completed often — so we now complete it in memory of him.”

The weighted vest traditionally worn in the workout represents the vest service men and women wear while deployed. “The workout is intense. You go into the 45-minute workout knowing it’s a challenge. But when you know you are there to honor such heroes — the hard work is seemingly light in comparison to their sacrifices,” Vaughn said.

The workout event also serves as a fundraiser with all proceeds going to La Crosse Area Veterans Mentor Program Inc.

The Wisconsin National Guard will have registration take place through Driftless CrossFit. Heats will take place starting at 8 a.m. through 1 p.m. on the hour. Registration is now available and open to the public. A T-shirt is included with online registration and closes May 13 to guarantee a t shirt. Registration is on the Driftless CrossFit and Fitness website.

Head Driftless CrossFit coach Kyle Geiger shared, “All ages and abilities are encouraged to participate. I have seen this workout completed in many different variations. If you’re challenging yourself that’s all that matters. This is a great community event we all support each other at.”

Spectators are welcome to cheer on athletes all day with no cover charge to get into the event. The Murph Challenge will take place rain or shine. Athletes should remember to hydrate accordingly for hot weather. In case of rain, the event will take place inside the Onalaska National Guard Armory.

