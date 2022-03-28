 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Murphy named interim La Crosse Fire Department chief

Jeff Murphy

Murphy

 Steve Rundio

Jeff Murphy has been appointed interim La Crosse Fire Department chief.

Murphy is the department’s assistant fire chief of operations. He will assume his new role after fire chief Ken Gilliam retires effective April 15.

Murphy also becomes Holmen fire chief under a joint agreement between the La Crosse and Holmen departments.

Gilliam has served as La Crosse fire chief since 2017. The La Crosse Police and Fire Commission will lead the search for a permanent replacement.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

