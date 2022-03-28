Murphy named interim La Crosse Fire Department chief

Jeff Murphy has been appointed interim La Crosse Fire Department chief.
Murphy is the department’s assistant fire chief of operations. He will assume his new role after fire chief Ken Gilliam retires effective April 15.
Murphy also becomes Holmen fire chief under a joint agreement between the La Crosse and Holmen departments.
Gilliam has served as La Crosse fire chief since 2017. The La Crosse Police and Fire Commission will lead the search for a permanent replacement.
