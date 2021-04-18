Muse returns with community favorite 'The Rocky Horror Show'

After the long wait of COVID-19, the Muse Theatre in La Crosse is reopening April 23 with a camp classic – “The Rocky Horror Show,” featuring local singing sensation Jesse Gomez as the iconic Frank-n-Furter.

"Jesse is a superstar, and he actually inspired me to to select this show," said Vicki Elwood, Muse artistic director and founder. "Not only is he an extraordinary singer, but he is also an excellent performer. He is a truly tour de force, which is exactly what the role of Frank-n-Furter calls for."

The over-the-top style of “Rocky Horror” — which originated onstage before being adapted for the screen in 1975’s cult phenomenon “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” — and its unique interactive elements make for an unforgettable experience that brings many audience members back again and again.

"We probably could do this show annually and it would be sold out each and every time," Elwood said. Thanks in part to references to the show in popular culture, the allure of “Rocky Horror” captures many demographics. "The show spans generations ever since Glee performed songs from the show," she added.