Muse returns with community favorite 'The Rocky Horror Show'

After the long wait of COVID-19, the Muse Theatre in La Crosse is reopening April 23 with a camp classic – “The Rocky Horror Show,” featuring local singing sensation Jesse Gomez as the iconic Frank-n-Furter.
"Jesse is a superstar, and he actually inspired me to to select this show," said Vicki Elwood, Muse artistic director and founder. "Not only is he an extraordinary singer, but he is also an excellent performer. He is a truly tour de force, which is exactly what the role of Frank-n-Furter calls for."
The over-the-top style of “Rocky Horror” — which originated onstage before being adapted for the screen in 1975’s cult phenomenon “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” — and its unique interactive elements make for an unforgettable experience that brings many audience members back again and again.
"We probably could do this show annually and it would be sold out each and every time," Elwood said. Thanks in part to references to the show in popular culture, the allure of “Rocky Horror” captures many demographics. "The show spans generations ever since Glee performed songs from the show," she added.
The show has brought together La Crosse natives who returned to town during the COVID-19 lockdown. For example, Kolton Christenson is returning to the role of Riff Raff, which he played in 2014. Christenson is back in the Coulee Region after seven years in Los Angeles, during which time he appeared as an extra in dozens of films and television shows.
Similarly, choreographer Carter Full was furloughed from Disney Cruise Line during the pandemic and is back in his home town of Winona. Ruby Celestia, an opera singer based in Boulder, Colo., also found herself back in the area during the lockdown and will perform the show’s opening number, “Science Fiction.”
Among its host of local talent, “Rocky Horror” will also feature Hunter Evenson as the titular Rocky. Evenson, a choir teacher from Norwalk, has flexed his performance muscles during the pandemic as a singing TikTok sensation, but he – along with the entire Muse community -- is thrilled at the opportunity to perform live onstage again.
“The Rocky Horror Show” opens April 23 and runs through May 8.