Muse Theatre presents 'Great American Trailer Park Musical'
Muse Theatre presents 'Great American Trailer Park Musical'

Cast

Great American Trailer Park Musical cast, from left to right: Devin Simko, Sue Ann Davis Mitley, Samantha Schell Josh Knetter, Tegan Blank, Vicki Elwood and Janet Papenfuss..

 Jessica Miller photo

The latest offering from La Crosse’s Muse Theatre promises to be a rollicking good time, director Vicki Ellwood says. “It is more fun than a chair-throwing episode of Jerry Springer!”

The Muse Theatre opens “Great American Trailer Park Musical” by Betsy Kelso and David Nehls this week, with shows July 15-17, July 22-24 and July 29-31.

A rock musical with a cast of colorful characters, the show also boasts country and blues, and is bursting at the seams with joy and heart.

“We brought back this show because it was our most successful,” Elwood said. “Many people have come to see the Christmas version, but this is the original and sold out for eight weeks.”

Jeannie, the agoraphobic troubled trailer housewife, will not leave her trailer, so Norbert wants her to come out to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary. Betty, the leasing manager, narrates the “Peyton Place” fiasco with Pickles (Tegan Blank) and Linoleum (Janet Papenfuss). This Girl Group Greek Chorus sings the tales of the trailer park alongside Pippie the pole dancer and Duke, her ex-boyfriend on the run. A new early showtime is at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are sold online at Eventbrite.com or directly at the box office each night; they can also be purchased in advance by calling 608-397-3752.

The theater is located at 1353 Avon St., La Crosse.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: "Great American Trailer Park Musical" by Betsy Kelso and David Nehls

WHEN: 7 p.m. July 15-17, July 22-24 and July 29-31

WHERE: The Muse Theatre, 1353 Avon St., La Crosse

TICKETS: $25, at Eventbrite.com or at the box office, or call 608-397-3752

CAST: Tegan Blank, Vicki Elwood, Josh Knetter, Sue Ann Davis Mitley, Janet Papenfuss, Samantha Schell and Devin Simko

CREW: Vicki Elwood, director; Don Elwood, stage design; Joanie Williamson of Posh Fit Studios, choreography; Ethan Balacek, piano accompanist; Nate Gamb, drums; Israel Masenburger, bass; Jade Leonard, technical director; ahd Tyler Snider, lighting design

