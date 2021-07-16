Muse Theatre presents 'Great American Trailer Park Musical'

The latest offering from La Crosse’s Muse Theatre promises to be a rollicking good time, director Vicki Ellwood says. “It is more fun than a chair-throwing episode of Jerry Springer!”

The Muse Theatre opens “Great American Trailer Park Musical” by Betsy Kelso and David Nehls this week, with shows July 15-17, July 22-24 and July 29-31.

A rock musical with a cast of colorful characters, the show also boasts country and blues, and is bursting at the seams with joy and heart.

“We brought back this show because it was our most successful,” Elwood said. “Many people have come to see the Christmas version, but this is the original and sold out for eight weeks.”

Jeannie, the agoraphobic troubled trailer housewife, will not leave her trailer, so Norbert wants her to come out to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary. Betty, the leasing manager, narrates the “Peyton Place” fiasco with Pickles (Tegan Blank) and Linoleum (Janet Papenfuss). This Girl Group Greek Chorus sings the tales of the trailer park alongside Pippie the pole dancer and Duke, her ex-boyfriend on the run. A new early showtime is at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are sold online at Eventbrite.com or directly at the box office each night; they can also be purchased in advance by calling 608-397-3752.