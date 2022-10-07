The Muse Theatre presents “Love Kittens Purrrlesque-Halloween Masquerade Performance” for one night and two performances Oct. 15 at the Cavalier Theater in La Crosse.

It features a vintage burlesque performance troupe combining elegant classic burlesque dance and bawdy musical comedy.

Hosting the event will be Gibson Martini (Chris Zobin), who will delight the audience with burlesque history and an outrageous jazz era style. Vicki Elwood will direct.

Showtimes are 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets are $20 for both the first show, only $10 for the second show. Get tickets on Eventbrite in advance.

For more information, go to The Muse Theatre Facebook page for ticket link or call/text 608-397-3752.