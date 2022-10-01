Muse Theatre to bring back 'Rocky Horror Show LIVE!'

The Muse Theatre will bring back one of its most popular shows -- "Rocky Horror Show LIVE!" -- Thursday and Friday night, Oct. 27 and 28, at 7:30 pm at the Cavalier Theatre and Lounge in La Crosse.
Directed by Vicki Elwood. Cast members include local rock legends Jesse Gomez as Frank-N-Furter and Irene Keenan Jr as Dr. Scott. Filling out the cast and crew are:
- Sammi Schell as Magenta
- Kolton Christenson as Riff Raff
- Tricia Davis as Columbia
- Tegan Blank as Janet Weiss
- Josh Knetter as Brad Majors
- Paul Riniker as Eddie
- Vicki Elwood as Narrator
- Ruby Wren as Trixie the Usherette
- Tiffany Saggio and Monica Mounts as Transylvanians
- Kolton Christenson, stage design
- Chaunce Schell, sound engineer
"The Rocky Horror Show" began as a live theater production in Great Britain, followed by the motion picture adaptation starring Tim Curry and Susan Sarandon. Thanks to midnight screenings, it has become a right of passage and has achieved cult status as a camp classic.
Tickets are also sold at the door each night one hour before showtime. Doors open at 6:30 pm. Go to the Cavalier Theater or The Muse Theatre Facebook page for ticket links to Eventbrite ticket links. Tickets are $25. For more information call 608-397-3752.