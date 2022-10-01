Muse Theatre to bring back 'Rocky Horror Show LIVE!'

The Muse Theatre will bring back one of its most popular shows -- "Rocky Horror Show LIVE!" -- Thursday and Friday night, Oct. 27 and 28, at 7:30 pm at the Cavalier Theatre and Lounge in La Crosse.

Directed by Vicki Elwood. Cast members include local rock legends Jesse Gomez as Frank-N-Furter and Irene Keenan Jr as Dr. Scott. Filling out the cast and crew are:

Sammi Schell as Magenta

Kolton Christenson as Riff Raff

Tricia Davis as Columbia

Tegan Blank as Janet Weiss

Josh Knetter as Brad Majors

Paul Riniker as Eddie

Vicki Elwood as Narrator

Ruby Wren as Trixie the Usherette

Tiffany Saggio and Monica Mounts as Transylvanians

Kolton Christenson, stage design

Chaunce Schell, sound engineer

"The Rocky Horror Show" began as a live theater production in Great Britain, followed by the motion picture adaptation starring Tim Curry and Susan Sarandon. Thanks to midnight screenings, it has become a right of passage and has achieved cult status as a camp classic.

Tickets are also sold at the door each night one hour before showtime. Doors open at 6:30 pm. Go to the Cavalier Theater or The Muse Theatre Facebook page for ticket links to Eventbrite ticket links. Tickets are $25. For more information call 608-397-3752.