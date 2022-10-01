 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Muse Theatre to bring back 'Rocky Horror Show LIVE!'

  • 0
Rocky Horror Show LIVE!

"Rocky Horror Show LIVE!" returns to the Muse Theatre Oct. 27-28.

 Mike Makes

The Muse Theatre will bring back one of its most popular shows -- "Rocky Horror Show LIVE!" -- Thursday and Friday night, Oct. 27 and 28, at 7:30 pm at the Cavalier Theatre and Lounge in La Crosse.

Directed by Vicki Elwood. Cast members include local rock legends Jesse Gomez as Frank-N-Furter and Irene Keenan Jr as Dr. Scott. Filling out the cast and crew are:

  • Sammi Schell as Magenta
  • Kolton Christenson as Riff Raff
  • Tricia Davis as Columbia
  • Tegan Blank as Janet Weiss
  • Josh Knetter as Brad Majors
  • Paul Riniker as Eddie
  • Vicki Elwood as Narrator
  • Ruby Wren as Trixie the Usherette
  • Tiffany Saggio and Monica Mounts as Transylvanians
  • Kolton Christenson, stage design
  • Chaunce Schell, sound engineer

"The Rocky Horror Show" began as a live theater production in Great Britain, followed by the motion picture adaptation starring Tim Curry and Susan Sarandon. Thanks to midnight screenings, it has become a right of passage and has achieved cult status as a camp classic.

People are also reading…

Tickets are also sold at the door each night one hour before showtime. Doors open at 6:30 pm. Go to the Cavalier Theater or The Muse Theatre Facebook page for ticket links to Eventbrite ticket links. Tickets are $25. For more information call 608-397-3752.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: CVTC Transportation Education Center

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News