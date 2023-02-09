The Muse Theatre, 1353 Avon St, La Crosse, will present its popular Church Basement Ladies show in March.

"Since we opened in 2009 this show has been on the top of our list" says Vicki Elwood, artistic director and founder of The Muse Theatre.

Church Basement Ladies has been a long running hit for over 20 years in the Twin Cities. The show is based on the book Growing Up Lutheran by Janet Letnes Martin and Suzann Nelson. The story is a "scrapbook of memories" of what it was like growing up in the Midwest in the 1950's.

The Musical comedy version is a funny heartfelt story of the ladies that work in the church basement cooking meals for church functions. The script was written by Jim Stowell and Jessica Zuehlke. Music and lyrics by Drew Jansen.

Church Basement Ladies has launched a series of nine original productions. The cast of characters are comic and lovable. Everyone knows someone in their congregation like Mrs. Lars Snustad (Vivian) the staunch Lutheran traditional matriarch, who does not like the changing times.. Or maybe you identify with Mrs. Gilmer Gilmerson (Mavis) a farmer's wife who can cook a delicious meal and also repair a furnace. Young people will also identify with college student Signe, who moved to "the Cities" to attend the University of Minnesota. Signe is the daughter of Mrs. Elroy Engelson (Karin). Pastor Gunderson will also delight audiences with his warmth and charm.

Go to The Muse Theatre Facebook page for ticket links to Eventbrite or their website: https://themuselax.com, or you can call 608-397-3752 to charge by phone. Tickets can also be purchased directly at the box office one hour before showtimes.

Showdates are: March 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25 at 7 pm. There will be only one Sunday Matinee on March 19 at 1 pm. Tickets are $28 general admission or $32 for reserved VIP Seating in the first two rows.

Church Basement Ladies Artistic Team

Directed by Vicki Elwood

Co-Director-Josh Knetter

Musical Direction--Josh Knetter

Stage Design & Props--Don Elwood

Costumes--Vicki Elwood

Box Office-Melinda Hadley

Cast of Characters

Pastor Gunderson--Daniel Norton

Mrs. Lars Snustad--Janet Papenfuss

Mrs. Gilmer Gilmerson--Sue Ann Davis Mitley

Mrs. Elroy Engleson--Vicki Elwood

Signe Engleson--Samantha Shell

