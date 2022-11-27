Muse to present 'One Flew Over the Christmas Tree'

The Muse Theatre is back home on the North Side at 1353 Avon St. in the former North Presbyterian Church.

The Muse will be returning to the boards with an amusing Christmas show titled “One Flew Over the Christmas Tree,” starring fan favorite Matthew Scott Lucas. We know Christmas can be a drag, so grab an adult beverage and get ready to laugh until you cry.

You will remember Matthew for his portrayals in “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Gilligan’s Island the Musical,” “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” “Santaland Diaries” and “Reefer Madness.”

You will want to bring your friends and co-workers for a Christmas party or all your besties in your book club, because it will be a blast, featuring a Christmas cookie eating contest, selfie stations and a holiday sing-along.

Plus, you can win tickets to our next show if you are voted the Best Dressed in our Christmas Dazzle Contest. Wear your sparkly holiday best or, better yet, your ugliest Christmas sweater and win tickets to our next show.

“Our shows are always unforgettable and like something you would see in New York or Chicago.”Shows are for adults only and contain mature subject matter and language. Tickets are affordable starting at $22. Front row reserved seating is also available for $25. Tickets are available online at Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/471377200897. Alternately, call to charge 608-397-3752 or come to the door one hour before showtime.

We believe “a theater is just a museum without beer” (Bertolt Brecht), so we offer beer and wine at all our shows, which you can take directly to your seats. Go to our Facebook page for ticket links!

See “One Flew Over the Christmas Tree” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8-10 and 15-17. Contact Vicki Elwood at museonavon@gmail for group sales and seating.