Museum curator organizes, displays Tomah's history

The museum, which was housed in cramped quarters in a small downtown Tomah building at the time, didn’t have room for it. But the museum had plenty of room for Hyatt and her talents. She returned to the museum a few more times until the museum’s executive director Jim Weinzatl asked her to become involved.

“One day, Jim said to me, ‘Are your interested in history?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, kind of,’” Hyatt said.

Weinzatl then told her the museum’s curator, Marie Drescher, was stepping down and asked if Hyatt would like to assume the volunteer post. Drescher told her the job involved lots of hours both inside and outside the museum as curator, but Hyatt accepted the challenge.

“I didn’t go to school to be a curator; I have no formal education in this whatsoever,” Hyatt said. “Seven years later, here I am still at the museum.”

Hyatt said the job is a monumental learning process but she enjoys “being able to find a vision for this building and how to set it up.” She has taken online classes and attended three statewide museum conferences to “pick up little bits and pieces here and there.”

“I don’t know as much about Tomah history as I should, but I fumble around with it,” she said.