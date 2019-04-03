Calling all fungi fans. Here's your chance to go foraging for mushrooms with the UW-La Crosse Mycology Club and Mississippi Valley Conservancy.
The hike will begin 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at the entrance to Boscobel Bluffs nature preserve in Crawford County.
UW-L Mycology Club president Annie Schauster will teach attendees to hunt for and identify mushrooms, including the coveted morel mushroom, on the hike.
“Our organized walks and hikes are a great way for people to become familiar with the numerous properties we protect for habitat and public recreation throughout the Driftless area,” said Carol Labuzzetta, the Conservancy’s Outreach & Education program manager, in a press release.
Boscobel Bluffs, a Mississippi Valley Conservancy nature preserve since May 2013, is a 389-acre property with flora and fauna that support species including the state-endangered ornate box turtle and the state-threatened hooded warbler.
To attend, register by April 30 through the Mississippi Valley Conservancy at this link: https://www.mississippivalleyconservancy.org/events/spring-foraging-hike
Those will questions can contact Caro Labuzzettal at labuzzetta@mississippivalleyconservancy.org or call 608-784-3606 ext. 6.
