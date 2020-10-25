Music as a way out: Tomah's Aaron Scott travels from depression to 'The Voice'

John Legend turned at the 25-second mark.

Blake Shelton turned less than 30 seconds later.

It didn’t take long for Aaron Scott of Tomah to get his ticket punched to the next round of "The Voice."

Scott performed “Hemorrhage (In My Hands)” by the rock band Fuel to win the adulation of celebrity judges during Tuesday’s broadcast on NBC. Like almost anyone on national television for the first time, Scott said he was nervous when it was time to perform but was energized when Legend made his pivot.

“John Legend is pretty picky about what he likes,” Scott said.

It was a gratifying moment for a largely self-taught musician who has lived within an hour of his native Wilton all his life.

Scott’s love of music dates back to his childhood, when his mother inspired him to play the piano at age 6. He attended Royall High School in Elroy for his freshman and sophomore years and sang in the school choir. After the Wilton portion of the Royall district broke off into a neighboring school district, Scott attended Brookwood High School in Ontario as a junior and senior but didn’t participate in music.