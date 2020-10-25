Music as a way out: Tomah's Aaron Scott travels from depression to 'The Voice'

John Legend turned at the 25-second mark.
Blake Shelton turned less than 30 seconds later.
It didn’t take long for Aaron Scott of Tomah to get his ticket punched to the next round of "The Voice."
Scott performed “Hemorrhage (In My Hands)” by the rock band Fuel to win the adulation of celebrity judges during Tuesday’s broadcast on NBC. Like almost anyone on national television for the first time, Scott said he was nervous when it was time to perform but was energized when Legend made his pivot.
“John Legend is pretty picky about what he likes,” Scott said.
It was a gratifying moment for a largely self-taught musician who has lived within an hour of his native Wilton all his life.
Scott’s love of music dates back to his childhood, when his mother inspired him to play the piano at age 6. He attended Royall High School in Elroy for his freshman and sophomore years and sang in the school choir. After the Wilton portion of the Royall district broke off into a neighboring school district, Scott attended Brookwood High School in Ontario as a junior and senior but didn’t participate in music.
He earned his teaching degree from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, where his college roommate, Micah Juliot, rekindled Scott’s musical interest by encouraging him to sing and play the guitar. Scott was then hired as a special education teacher in the Tomah Area School District, where he and Juliot still teach.
Scott later went through a stage of depression and anxiety, but he discovered a positive outlet through music. He, along with Mark Gnewikow, Cody Leis, Francisco Reyes and Matt Callaway, formed the band One Way North in 2014 and made their first public performance at The Warehouse in La Crosse. Scott is the band’s lead vocalist.
He said the band, which was formed to support people dealing with depression and mental illness, transformed his life.
“Music became more than a fun thing; it became a passion,” he said. “What was on the inside found a way to get outside.”
He also embraced songwriting. The band released its CD “To Light” in May, and Scott wrote 11 of the 12 songs.
“Through writing a song, that’s a way of speaking back to that voice that says, ‘You’re not good enough; nobody likes you,’” he said.
Scott said he didn’t think about taking his talents national until Tomah Middle School principal Michael Chapes saw Scott perform in New Lisbon and encouraged him to try out for "The Voice." He got similar encouragement from Brian Slater, who owns Silver Star Nutrition in New Lisbon, where Scott was working part-time.
Although Scott didn’t watch the show every week, he had seen enough episodes to know the format and what kind of contestants advance. He said successful contestants “really have to bring it.”
“I watched and told myself, ‘I can do this if I really try,’” he said.
In January, he traveled to Nashville for an initial audition, which ultimately led to his television appearance. He chose “Hemorrhage” because it filled a musical gap he hadn’t seen on the show. He described “Hemorrhage” as an emotional piece about a man who’s “hurting after splitting with someone.”
“It was more 1990s-2000s rock that you don’t see on the show,” he said. “I wanted that rock presence on the show.”
In addition to vocal quality, Scott said judges look for emotion and passion from contestants. He said it’s a balancing act to project passion while still conveying a song’s lyrics.
“I want to show passion, but I want a message to be understood,” he said.
Due to COVID-19, "The Voice" doesn’t have a live studio audience this year, but contestants are still seen by millions of people worldwide. That included Scott’s wife and three children, who were shown by large screen watching Scott’s performance.
“It was one of the scariest moments of my life, but it was also one of the coolest moments of my life,” he said. “I knew if I did this right, it could be a life-changer and open opportunities I’ve never had before.”
Scott chose Shelton (Team Blake) as his coach for the next round. He isn’t sure how far his musical career will take him, but he’s grateful for support from his family and fellow band members. He said music was his “ticket out” from depression.
“What I’ve gained mostly so far is confidence,” he said. “It makes me go harder at it than ever.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.