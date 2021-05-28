Music in the park: Moon Tunes 2021 lineup

Moon Tunes, one of La Crosse's best-loved summer music events, is back after a year's hiatus thanks to COVID-19.
On most Thursdays, from June through early September, attendees can catch a free concert at the Riverside Park bandshell from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Here's the 2021 lineup:
- June 3: Bill Miller & Friends and TUGG with the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra
- June 10: Ryan Howe and the Atmosphere, and LBI & The HI VOLTS
- June 18: La Crosse Jazz Orchestra and Reed Grimm
- July 15: Stacy Stevens, Old Soul Society and TUGG
- July 22: Golden Strings and String Ties
- July 29: 1960s Tribute to The Beatles, Byrds & Dave Clark 5, featuring Dan Sebranek, Hans Meyer & Friends and The Executives
- Aug. 5: A Night of Neils with "Neil Young" (Don Harvey) and "Neil Diamond" (Tom Conrad)
- Aug. 12: Mayer Brothers Band and Sonic Cabaret presents Irene Keenan Jr. as Tina Turner featuring 7 Ravens & Friends
- Aug. 19: The Remainders
- Aug. 26: Blink & Company , Seeger Sessions and Flibbertigibbet
- Sept. 2: PHOENIX Reunion
- Sept. 9: Gregg Hall & the Wrecking Ball and the Pat Watters Band
- Sept. 11: Deece Productions presents Woodstock 2021
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/MoonTunesLaCrosse/.