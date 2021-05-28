 Skip to main content
Music in the park: Moon Tunes 2021 lineup
Moon Tunes, one of La Crosse's best-loved summer music events, is back after a year's hiatus thanks to COVID-19. 

On most Thursdays, from June through early September, attendees can catch a free concert at the Riverside Park bandshell from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Here's the 2021 lineup: 

  • June 3: Bill Miller & Friends and TUGG with the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra
  • June 10: Ryan Howe and the Atmosphere, and LBI & The HI VOLTS
  • June 18: La Crosse Jazz Orchestra and Reed Grimm
  • July 15: Stacy Stevens, Old Soul Society and TUGG
  • July 22: Golden Strings and String Ties
  • July 29: 1960s Tribute to The Beatles, Byrds & Dave Clark 5, featuring Dan Sebranek, Hans Meyer & Friends and The Executives
  • Aug. 5: A Night of Neils with "Neil Young" (Don Harvey) and "Neil Diamond" (Tom Conrad)
  • Aug. 12: Mayer Brothers Band and Sonic Cabaret presents Irene Keenan Jr. as Tina Turner featuring 7 Ravens & Friends
  • Aug. 19: The Remainders
  • Aug. 26: Blink & Company , Seeger Sessions and Flibbertigibbet
  • Sept. 2: PHOENIX Reunion
  • Sept. 9: Gregg Hall & the Wrecking Ball and the Pat Watters Band
  • Sept. 11: Deece Productions presents Woodstock 2021

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/MoonTunesLaCrosse/.

