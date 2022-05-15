Music in the Parks Summer series announced in Vernon County

The Friends of Vernon County Parks and Forests has announced the lineup for the upcoming Wednesday Music in the Parks series.

It features 15 concerts at either Sidie Hollow or Esofea county parks on Wednesday evenings in June, July, August and early September.

The local, regional and nationally renowned bands selected represent a diverse mix of music including blues, funk, bluegrass, Americana, reggae, experimental, honky-tonk, folk and so much more.

The schedule is as follows:

June 1: TUGG at Sidie Hollow;

June 8: Crooked Willow at Esofea;

June 15: Texas Toast at Sidie Hollow;

June 22: Old Soul Society at Esofea;

June 29: Dan and Mary with The Parrishes at Sidie Hollow;

July 6: Wise Jennings with Lone Goat Rodeo at Esofea;

July 13: Gregg Hall and the Wrecking Ball at Sidie Hollow;

July 20: The Iowans Band with Jamie Waggoner at Esofea;

July 27: Gin Mill Hollow at Sidie Hollow;

Aug. 3: Freaks of Nature at Esofea;

Aug. 10: Pine Travelers at Sidie Hollow;

Aug. 17: Flibbertijibbet at Esofea;

Aug. 24: WURK at Sidie Hollow;

Aug. 31: Erik Tessmer at Esofea;

Sept. 7: Special guests TBA at Sidie Hollow.

“We are thrilled to announce this exceptional lineup for the 2022 Music in the Parks series,” says Friends of Vernon County Parks and Forests member Christina Dollhausen. “This series is building on the tremendous success of last two years and will not only help bring awareness to our county parks, feature top-notch musicians in a beautiful and safe outdoor space, but it also allows the greater community to come together to celebrate Vernon County as a live music and outdoor recreation mecca.”

The Friends of Vernon County Parks & Forests Music in the Parks series is open to friends and families of all ages, will have local food vendors and beverages available and begins at 6 p.m. every Wednesday in June, July, August and early September. There is no admission for the Music in the Parks series, but freewill donations are encouraged and will go to directly support the musicians as well as the Vernon County parks.

The Friends of Vernon County Parks & Forests is a 501©3 organization that aims to celebrate, protect, preserve and enhance the Vernon County Parks and Forests while connecting people to our Driftless Area’s nature and empowering them to positively impact their environment. For more information on the Music in the Parks series and more, see the Friends of Vernon County Parks and Forests Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/vernoncountyfriends/.

