Musicians come together for jazz CD during pandemic

The process of pulling musicians together to collaborate online to produce a new jazz CD of original material started in January 2021 when John Paulson of Winona received a Minnesota State Arts Board grant supporting creative artists during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant was called “Jazz Online During a Pandemic.” The goal was to collaborate online with other artists from all over the country to produce a new CD with varying styles represented.

After considering possible songs for the CD, the group started to investigate what technology they would use to synchronize tracks and come up with rough mixes. A potential song list was then prioritized and they went to work determining which musicians would perform on each selection.

Each musician then contributed tracks with home recording gear while listening to a reference track submitted by the composer. Synchronization was definitely an issue but after much editing, they were able to produce a set of rough mixes.

Finally, at the end of a nearly yearlong process, six selections were brought to Brett Huus of Soundstrations studio in La Crosse for final mixing and mastering. Ultimately, 12 musicians from four states and eight different cities contributed.

The resulting CD “So Far…” was recently released for world-wide distribution by CDbaby.com which includes real CDs as well as digital downloads.

The John Paulson Group artists included:

John C. Paulson (tenor sax & Bb flute), Winona, Minn.

David Lamoreux (flugelhorn & trumpet), Seattle, Wash.

Mike James (guitar), La Crosse, Wis.

Scott Gerry (guitar), Minneapolis, Minn.

A. Eric Heukeshoven (keyboards), Winona, Minn.

Bert Dalton (piano), Rio Rancho, NM

Larry Dalton (bass), La Crosse, Wis.

Eric Graham (fretless bass), Red Wing, Minn.

Denny McGuire (electric bass), Rollingstone, Minn.

Rich MacDonald (drums & percussion), Winona, Minn.

Miles Johnston (drums & cajón), Lake City, Minn.

Jeff Strom (percussion, vibes, & steel drums), Fountain City, Wis.

Brett Huus (Mix & Mastering Soundstrations), La Crosse, Wis.

Visit www.paulsonjazz.com/so-far-cd-project for more details, links and contact information.

John C. Paulson is a fiscal year 2021 recipient of a Creative Support for Individuals grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.

