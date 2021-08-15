Musky Challenge has raised $72,000 so far

Al Louis reports that he has raised $72,000 for local charities so far from his Musky Challenge fundraiser going on now.

Louis, owner of Designing Jewelers and River City Gold and member of the Rotary Club of La Crosse, took pledges that will earn money for community charities every time he catches a musky during a month-long fishing expedition.

This is the third Al’s Musky Challenge, and it follows a successful 2020 fundraiser. Al Lewis is posting updates on his trip on his Facebook page.

“Fishing’s fun, catching is more fun,” Louis recently said. “For us to be able to do what we do and people support it so well — and all the money comes back and stays in the community. So it’s a win-win.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0