MVC to host virtual hike featuring bat biologist

The Mississippi Valley Conservancy will host part one of a virtual hike, titled “Kickapoo Caverns: Home to Hibernating Bats” at 10 a.m. July 11 on its YouTube channel, youtube.com/user/BluffConservancy.
The two-part video tour will be led by Jennifer Redell, a bat biologist and cave specialist from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The second section of the hike will be shared on Aug. 8, and remain on the Conservancy’s YouTube channel for viewing anytime after the initial postings.
Kylie Mullen
