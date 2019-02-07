Try 1 month for 99¢

Myrick Park Community Inc. is holding a fundraiser Feb. 16 to support its efforts to restore Myrick Park to its historical condition.

The fundraiser, running from 6 to 10 p.m. at Boot Hill Pub in La Crosse, includes dinner, dessert, 50-50 raffles, a silent auction and live music by oldies band Studebaker 7.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. They can be purchased at Boot Hill Pub and all Festival Foods locations.

+8 From Tribune files: Photos from the Myrick Park Zoo

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for 99¢

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.