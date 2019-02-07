Myrick Park Community Inc. is holding a fundraiser Feb. 16 to support its efforts to restore Myrick Park to its historical condition.
The fundraiser, running from 6 to 10 p.m. at Boot Hill Pub in La Crosse, includes dinner, dessert, 50-50 raffles, a silent auction and live music by oldies band Studebaker 7.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. They can be purchased at Boot Hill Pub and all Festival Foods locations.
Myrick Park Zoo
Myrick Park Zoo
Myrick Park Zoo
Myrick Park Zoo
Myrick Park Zoo
Myrick Park Zoo
Myrick Park Zoo
Myrick Park Zoo
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.