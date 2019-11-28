Myrick Park Center to feature reservation discounts during Small Business Saturday

Myrick Park Center will host an open house event with venue tours during Small Business Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 30 at the center, 789 Myrick Park Drive, La Crosse.
Complimentary wine will be available during tours, and participants can receive up to 20% off facility reservations and, when booking a reservation during Small Business Saturday, one complimentary add-on up to $100 in value.
This holiday sale will continue through Dec. 30, including 10% discounts on entire-facility packages and 20% discounts on wedding and event packages. All reservations at the center support WisCorps crews and environmental education programs that engage the community.