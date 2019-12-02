Myrick Park Center to host photography exhibit

The Gallery at Myrick Park Center will feature Jonathan Ringdahl Photography during a night of food, drinks and inspiration from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 4 at 2000 La Crosse St.

Ringdahl is a local artist who uses his photography to give back to the community and support nonprofit groups.

Every photograph sold during the event will have a tree planted in honor of the purchaser, as well as a donation to a nonprofit related to the specific photograph.

Ringdahl's art will be displayed through Jan. 24 at The Gallery during business hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

There will also be an EnviroWednesday walk/hike with hot chocolate hosted by the Wisconsin Conservation Voters and WisCorps from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in the Discovery Room at the Myrick Park Center.

