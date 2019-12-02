You are the owner of this article.
Myrick Park Center to host photography exhibit
Myrick Park Center to host photography exhibit

The Gallery at Myrick Park Center will feature Jonathan Ringdahl Photography during a night of food, drinks and inspiration from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 4 at 2000 La Crosse St.

Ringdahl is a local artist who uses his photography to give back to the community and support nonprofit groups.

Every photograph sold during the event will have a tree planted in honor of the purchaser, as well as a donation to a nonprofit related to the specific photograph.

Ringdahl's art will be displayed through Jan. 24 at The Gallery during business hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

There will also be an EnviroWednesday walk/hike with hot chocolate hosted by the Wisconsin Conservation Voters and WisCorps from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in the Discovery Room at the Myrick Park Center.

