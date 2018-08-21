The reported disappearance of $332,000 from an elderly La Crosse man’s safe deposit box at a bank has been resolved with a police investigator’s discovery that the man’s son had moved the money for safekeeping, according to police.
The man had reported to police that he had had $350,000 in the deposit box but only $18,000 was left when he checked the box last week. He had changed the signatories for the box from his daughter and granddaughter to his son and had given his son the keys, according to the police report filed Friday.
The man and his son had been estranged but reconciled in March, and giving the son access to the box was a sign of trust, according to the police report.
The man became alarmed when he discovered that the money was missing and that his son had signed in at the bank five times since June 14 to gain access to the deposit box.
When an investigator was able to contact the son Tuesday, he told them he had moved the money to a different box out of suspicion that his dad might misspend. He showed the investigator the other deposit box, which contained the exact amount that was missing, police said.
Keep your eye on the ball.
Vary unexpected. Good for him.
