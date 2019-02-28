Nadia Murad was born to a family of farmers of the ethno-religious Yazidi minority in Kocho, Iraq. When she was a 19-year-old student, Islamic State Fighters invaded the village, killing 600 people, including six of Nadia’s brothers and stepbrothers, and taking all of the younger women into slavery. Nadia was one of more than 6,700 Yazidi women taken prisoner. She lived as a slave in Mosul and was beaten, raped and burned with cigarettes. She escaped and was helped by a neighboring family who smuggled her out of the area. In a refugee camp, she lived in a container, eventually making her way, along with 1,000 other refugee women and children, to her new country: Germany. In 2015, Nadia briefed the United Nations Security Council on human trafficking and war. In 2016, attorney Amal Clooney spoke at the United Nations on why she decided to represent Murad as a client in legal action against ISAL commanders. She described this genocide, rape and trafficking as a, “… bureaucracy of evil on an industrial scale.” Murad was named the first Goodwill Ambassador for the Dignity of Survivors of Human Trafficking of the United Nations. The title of the memoir Nadia has written is "The Last Girl: My Story of Captivity and My Fight Against the Islamic State." In 2018, this human rights activist was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
Provided by AAUW La Crosse.
