La Crosse police responding to calls shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday about a naked dancer in the 900 block of Main Street found a naked man running around, according to a police report.
An officer attempting to subdue the man activated his taser but did not use it, according to the report. The man, later identified as Benjamin Stetzer, a 23-year-old who was listed on the report as 5-feet-8 and weighing 200 pounds, was on his back and initially refused to roll onto his stomach, the report said.
The officer rolled him onto his stomach and handcuffed him, according to the report.
Sedation administered by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance paramedics appeared to have little effect, so the man was wrapped in a blank, put into the ambulance and taken to Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare for medical evaluation before he was taken to jail, the report said.
Since the door to the man’s apartment was open, and reports to police had specified sounds of things being broken, police entered the dwelling to clear it. The apartment, which smelled of marijuana, appeared destroyed, the police report said.
Police recovered 10½ grams of marijuana, a 4-inch glass smoke pipe, one-hit marijuana devices and empty baggies that may have held marijuana.
Stetzer was arrested on allegations of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, lewd and lascivious behavior, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC and a probation hold, according to the police report.
