La Crosse police identified Danielle Stewart, 34, of La Crosse as the woman killed in a head-on crash Sunday on Lang Drive.
Stewart was driving north on Lang Drive north of La Crosse Street when she crossed the center line and struck a car traveling south about 5:30 p.m., police said.
She was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The driver and passenger of the southbound car were hospitalized. There were no passengers in the woman's car.
Police are investigating to determine what led to the crash.
Hwy. 16 and Hwy. 157 — 94 crashes
Hwy. 16 and Gillette Street — 88 crashes
Hwy. 16 and North Kinney Coulee Road (Hwy. OS) — 88 crashes
Hwy. 16 and Hwy. B (Conoco Road) — 86 crashes
La Crosse Street and West Avenue — 81 crashes
Hwy. 16 and South Kinney Coulee Road (Pralle Center Drive) — 79 crashes
Hwy. 16 and Theatre Road — 78 crashes
Interstate 90 and Hwy. 157 — 77 crashes
Rose Street and Clinton Street — 75 crashes
Losey Boulevard and State Road — 68 crashes
