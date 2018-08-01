Subscribe for 33¢ / day

La Crosse police identified Danielle Stewart, 34, of La Crosse as the woman killed in a head-on crash Sunday on Lang Drive.

Stewart was driving north on Lang Drive north of La Crosse Street when she crossed the center line and struck a car traveling south about 5:30 p.m., police said.

She was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The driver and passenger of the southbound car were hospitalized. There were no passengers in the woman's car.

Police are investigating to determine what led to the crash.

+10 10 most crash-prone state highway intersections in La Crosse County
0
0
0
2
2

View (1) comment

(1) comment

Prairie

Hey Tribune. Please disable the comments before the nasty speculators start up again.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $9.99

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.