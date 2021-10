New to Rotary Lights this year – its 27th – will be glowing male and female mascots. And area Rotary clubs and the Tribune need your help to give them just the right names.

Give us your suggestions on this form. If yours are chosen by a committee you could win $100 in Rotary Lights gear.

We’re accepting nominations at https://go.lacrossetribune.com/rotarymascot until Nov. 8. The winning names will be announced at the Bandstand after the Rotary Lights parade on Friday, Nov. 26. Good luck.

