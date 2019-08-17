The National Alliance on Mental Illness is hosting a free 12-week “Family-to-Family” educational program from Sept. 3 through Nov. 19. Registration is now open.
The program, being held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Olivet Lutheran Church, 2100 Bainbridge St., La Crosse, is open to family members, significant others and friends of people with mental health conditions.
The program is a designated evidenced-based program, with research showing the program significantly improves the coping and problem-solving abilities of the people closest to a person with a mental health condition. The group setting will provide mutual support and shared positive impact. The program is taught by NAMI-trained family members who have shared many of the same experiences as the attendees. Included will be presentations, discussions and interactive exercises.
Information to be covered during the program:
- How to solve problems and communicate effectively
- Taking care of yourself and managing your stress
- Supporting your loved one with compassion
- Finding and using local supports and services
- Up-to-date information on mental health conditions and how they affect the brain
- How to handle a crisis
- Current treatments and therapies
- The impact of mental health conditions on the entire family
- Depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, borderline personality disorder, panic disorder, obsessive compulsive, disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder
- Coping skills such as handling crisis and relapse
- Basic information about medications
- Listening and communication techniques
- Problem-solving skills
- Recovery and rehabilitation
- Self-care around worry and stress
Advanced registration is required for the program. To register, call Barbara at 608-385-7595 or Cindy at 608-386-3249
