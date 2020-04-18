Nancy Copus: We are in this together

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I always wanted to be a nurse and, in 1995, I became one.

My assignments have shifted over the decades, but today I’m testing patients for COVID-19 at Gundersen Health System’s drive-up site in Onalaska.

When we meet, they’re alone in their car. I know they’re afraid of the unknown. I am, too. We’re in this together.

Like you, our patients, I’m uncertain how COVID-19 will impact our future. Our lives. Our world. Whenever you’re in health care or seeking health care, we’re in this together.

COVID-19 gave me the opportunity to meet new colleagues. We’re learning from one another and adjusting to the constant changes in unison. We’ll continue to fight this because it’s what we were called to do. We’re in this together.

When I arrive home to my family, I worry whether I’ve done all I could to keep myself safe from the virus. I worry for them. We’re in this together, too.

I’ve been in health care during the spread of SARS, Ebola, AIDS and H1N1. I knew that someday there would be another one, but I didn’t think I’d be fighting on the frontline.

In seven months, I retire. But each day until then, I will care for patients the way I would want to be cared for.