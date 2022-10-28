 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Narcan boxes installed in some UW-La Crosse buildings

UW-La Crosse students will now have easier access to Narcan, a life-saving medicine that can quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Nalox-Zone boxes have been installed in all 10 residence halls near the Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs). There are also boxes in the south entrance of the REC and the lobby of the University Police Office. Each Nalox-Zone box includes two Narcan nasal sprays, masks for rescue breathing and instructions on administering the medication.

UWL University Police Chief Allen Hill says while there’s not a prevalence of fentanyl-laced drugs on campus, an increase in accidental deaths and overdoses nationwide is driving extra caution.

“Currently, UWLPD officers carry Narcan, but adding these boxes on campus provides another layer of lifesaving measures we have available,” Hill says.

The newly installed boxes were provided by the Wisconsin Voices of Recovery. Hill says Mac Paszkiewicz, a UWL graduate working for the organization, brought the boxes to campus and assisted with installation, which was completed in late October.

The Nalox-Zone boxes are available for students, staff, faculty and campus visitors to use as needed. When the boxes are opened, Wisconsin Voices of Recovery receives notification so they can be resupplied within 72 hours. University Police are not alerted when a box is opened.

Formal training isn’t needed to administer Narcan, but University Police will continue to hold training sessions to help students, faculty, staff and others feel better prepared.

“We have conducted training with Residence Life staff who chose to receive the training,” explains Hill. “We will continue to train more staff who were not available for initial training and others.”

As reported by Wisconsin Health News, fueled by a continued surge in fentanyl use, opioid-related deaths set another record in Wisconsin last year, Paul Krupski, director of opioid initiatives for the Department of Health Services said Tuesday, previewing data the department plans to release this fall. Nearly three-fourths of the deaths were linked to fentanyl and other synthetic opioids, according to Krupski. “It’s clearly the driver of what we are seeing,” he said at a panel hosted by Wisconsin Health News. Krupski’s announcement mirrors national trends. A record-breaking 107,622 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021, a nearly 15 percent increase from the prior year, according to provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of the reported deaths, two-thirds involved fentanyl and other synthetic opioids, up 23 percent from 2020. “Fentanyl is so cheap, and it’s so easily accessible and readily available,” said Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona, chair of the Assembly Committee on Substance Abuse and Prevention. James, who spearheaded a new law decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips, called for strengthening Good Samaritan laws. “Stop having our citizens that are using become criminals because they have to become criminals before they get the services offered to them,” he said. “There’s a problem there. We need to really look at that.” With the first payment of a more than $400 million opioid settlement set to hit the state by this fall, counties, which are receiving 70 percent of the funds, have an eye toward education. “Part of what will happen at the local level is we will partner with our educational facilities to try to increase awareness and education so that we don’t have the problem and play catch up when someone needs Narcan, or when we are arranging a funeral,” Wisconsin Counties Association CEO Mark O’Connell said. “We got to do it earlier.” Dr. Ritu Bhatnagar, president of the Wisconsin Society of Addiction Medicine, said more needs to be done to address the systemic issues that are leading to a growing number of Wisconsinites abusing substances. She called for policies aimed at the social determinants of health to make recoveries more sustainable. “The education part is important,” she said. “But when the children go home, they are going back sometimes to very dysfunctional areas.”

Watch the full program: https://wiseye.org/2022/06/14/wisconsin-health-news-tackling-the-opioid-crisis/

