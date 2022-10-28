Narcan boxes installed in some UW-La Crosse buildings

UW-La Crosse students will now have easier access to Narcan, a life-saving medicine that can quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Nalox-Zone boxes have been installed in all 10 residence halls near the Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs). There are also boxes in the south entrance of the REC and the lobby of the University Police Office. Each Nalox-Zone box includes two Narcan nasal sprays, masks for rescue breathing and instructions on administering the medication.

UWL University Police Chief Allen Hill says while there’s not a prevalence of fentanyl-laced drugs on campus, an increase in accidental deaths and overdoses nationwide is driving extra caution.

“Currently, UWLPD officers carry Narcan, but adding these boxes on campus provides another layer of lifesaving measures we have available,” Hill says.

The newly installed boxes were provided by the Wisconsin Voices of Recovery. Hill says Mac Paszkiewicz, a UWL graduate working for the organization, brought the boxes to campus and assisted with installation, which was completed in late October.

The Nalox-Zone boxes are available for students, staff, faculty and campus visitors to use as needed. When the boxes are opened, Wisconsin Voices of Recovery receives notification so they can be resupplied within 72 hours. University Police are not alerted when a box is opened.

Formal training isn’t needed to administer Narcan, but University Police will continue to hold training sessions to help students, faculty, staff and others feel better prepared.

“We have conducted training with Residence Life staff who chose to receive the training,” explains Hill. “We will continue to train more staff who were not available for initial training and others.”