Winona youth interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics will have the opportunity to learn more about the fields this fall directly from a NASA scientist involved in the Mars Curiosity program.

Winona Public Library has been selected as one of 15 libraries nationally to participate in the NASA Inspires Futures for Tomorrow’s Youth pilot program for children ages 9 through 14.

Dubbed Project NIFTY, each library is partnered with a NASA scientist. Youth participants have opportunities to interact with and gain inspiration from NASA STEM professionals who they can relate with. The programming is supported by the Space Science Institute, SciGirls, and Twin Cities PBS.

While the programming is available to both boys and girls weekly in September and October, the initiative was designed to broaden youth participation with a critical focus on girls, showing them paths to a STEM field traditionally dominated by men.

NASA scientist Sarah Simpson, a geologist and planetary post-doctoral scientist with the Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science Division at the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, has been been partnered with the Winona library. Simpson has been involved with the Curiosity rover on Mars program.

Simpson will virtually attend each program date and show her expertise about Mars geology and show the children what her job is like.

Winona Public Library Youth Services Librarian Tricia Wehrenberg said the library’s technical capabilities helped in its selection for the program.

“I’m really excited we’re at that point in our tech history that we can bring in a NASA scientist from Texas to teach us how to navigate Mars,” Wehrenberg said. “A huge part of Project NIFTY is to put role models in front of kids that have had similar experiences, similar backgrounds that can show them that scientists are also just normal people.”

She said the application process for the program was intense.

“Partnering with NASA, for me, was a no-brainer,” Wehrenberg said. “It was a lot of questions trying to sell them on the greatness of Winona and so it was a long process but it felt easy to show why this was important for our community.”

Winona is one of the three Minnesota libraries selected, along with Duluth and Carver County. Libraries in Arizona, California and Tennessee also were accepted into the program.

Winona Public Library Directory Lezlea Dahlke said this program is a unique opportunity and something to be proud of happening in Winona.

“It feeds well into this amount of STEM programs we see increasing in our community too,” Dahlke said. “This was a very select group of libraries piloting this program. So I think it’s just a thrill to be one of them and represent Minnesota and, particularly, southeast Minnesota.”

Participation in Project NIFTY is free.

Wehrenberg said the program easily lines up with other science-based programs the library has offered like coding program.

The first date of the program is Tuesday, Sept. 25. More details about Project NIFTY and the Winona Public Library can be found at winona.lib.mn.us.

