A nasal COVID vaccine undergoing a clinical trial could be a game changer for fighting the virus, with early results showing superior levels of efficacy.

Blue Lake Biotechnology Inc. last month shared preliminary results of its 72-person phase 1 study, with the spray inoculant reducing the risk of symptomatic coronavirus infections by 86% for three months when used as a booster. Current intramuscular COVID boosters offer around 43% protection for a term of four to eight weeks post shot, when used in adults younger than 50.

Testing on the nasal vaccine began in August 2021, with participants ranging in age from 18 to 55 and including both those unvaccinated and those who had completed the primary series (two doses) of an mRNA COVID vaccine. In addition to its promising efficacy, the spray also resulted in milder side effects, such as runny nose rather than the muscle aches, chills and fever some experience with the shot version.

"We were pleasantly surprised to see indications of a protective effect in this phase 1 trial ...” said Dr. Biao He, founder and CEO of Blue Lake Biotechnology, in a press release. “We have submitted a protocol to FDA for a randomized controlled phase 2 trial in which we look forward to more fully evaluating the immunogenicity of the vaccine and to better understanding its protective efficacy.”

Mucosal immunity may prove superior due to its targeting of the virus at its point of entry -- previous research conducted on animals found a nasal vaccine produced a greater immune response in the upper airway. With the Blue Lake vaccine, virus particles replicate inside the nasal cavity and secretory IgA (SIgA) antibodies are produced. When used as a booster dose, the nasal vaccine can trigger a quicker immune response.

Ideally, having the vaccine enter the nose directly will also help block infection, key to preventing spread as asymptomatic COVID patients are still infectious.

"If the theory about the nasal vaccine holds up that would be a huge advantage," says Raj Naik, vaccine expert with Gundersen Health System.

Nasal COVID vaccines have already been approved in China, India, Iran and Russia. However, Naik notes that little data has been shared regarding the real-world efficacy.

Stateside, only Blue Lake and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai have reached the human trial stage. Blue Lake's version uses CVXGA1, with parainfluenza virus 5 (PIV5) vectors that contain the genetic code for the COVID spike protein, while the Mount Sinai incarnation, NDV-HXP-S, contains a recombinant Newcastle disease virus that expresses the spike protein.

If favorable results continue as Blue Lake's trial progresses into phases 2 through 4 -- data collection will continue through December 2023 -- the nasal vaccine could not only prove more beneficial than existing COVID vaccines but also encourage more individuals to receive it, particularly those who have been hesitant due to a fear of needles or unpleasant side effects. The vaccine, Blue Lake says, would be "well-suited to serve as a booster for previously vaccinated and/or infected people, as well as to serve as a primary vaccine to countries that are struggling to deliver vaccine to their populations."

While Naik doesn't expect a spray vaccine will influence those who distrust or refuse an injectable version, the method will likely increase demand among those with needle phobia, which Naik says is "A really significant concern -- anywhere from 3 to 10% of the population has some form of needle fear, and it poses a potential barrier for those individuals receiving a vaccine."

How soon a nasal vaccine will reach pharmacies is unknown, and Naik has concerns the path to approval and production will be slow. While huge investments were made in the initial COVID vaccine rollout, the funding for the spray version may not be enough to cover the full course of necessary trials and data presentation to secure regulatory approval. Then comes the cost of manufacturing.

"I don't know when the science will not only be completed but when that science will turn into actual vaccine that can be used," says Naik.

As with the COVID shot, studies and approvals will need to be done in stages, moving down to progressively younger age groups. Though crucial for safety, it further delays the timeline for all ages to be eligible.

Says Naik, "The regulatory process will not move ahead of the science."

Naik is hopeful at least one of the nasal vaccines being studied and developed will "really prove to be safe, effective, and, from the logistical standpoint, easily made. In order to have the biggest impact they are going to need to be mass produced, and the nasal vaccines could potentially be more difficult to make."

