Nasal implant procedure may offer relief for nasal valve collapse symptoms

Mayo Clinic Health System in recent months has began offering the Latera absorbable nasal implant procedure, a treatment developed for patients with internal nasal valve collapse.

The minimally invasive procedure uses a 2 cm absorbable implant to increase airflow for those with a nasal obstruction. During the procedure, which lasts around 30 minutes total, a hollow tube holding an implant, made of polydioxanone, is inserted into the outer wall of the nose. The implant is released into position before the tube is pulled back out. Over the course of 18 months, the implant will be absorbed and replaced with collagen, supporting the lateral nasal wall.

Mayo began providing the treatment to select adults around six months ago, and patients thus far have tolerated the procedure well, says Dr. David Valencia, otorhinolaryngologist.

The implant is reserved for those with nasal obstructions caused by collapse, which can cause chronic headaches, dental decay, difficulty breathing, poor sleep or snoring. Individuals with symptoms should visit an ENT to determine the cause of their nasal discomfort, as allergies, viruses or sinusitis can be temporary triggers.

Valencia notes the procedure will not be suitable for everyone, as ii is a "very specific treatment for a very specific problem." Individuals who have found exterior nasal strips beneficial in relieving their symptoms may be good candidates.

A clinical study of those with a Latera implant found that two years post procedure, patients had reduced nasal congestion or stuffiness; less trouble breathing through the nose; improved ability to get enough air through the nose during exercise or exertion; reduced nasal blockage or obstruction and less trouble sleeping.

Valencia says side effects are generally limited to mild bruising or inflammation, which is quick to dissipate. The implant is not visible and will not change the shape and appearance of the nose.

