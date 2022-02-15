National Association of Secondary School Principals president visits Holmen High

The president of the National Association of Secondary School Principals’ visit to Holmen High School was not only an information gathering tour, but a bit of a homecoming and reunion.

NASSP President Gregg Wieczorek served the high school as its assistant principal under former HHS Principal Trygve Mathison during the 1988-1989 school year.

“It was nice to come back home,” said Wieczorek on Monday. “I have memories of my time here.”

Selected president of NASSP in 2020, Wieczorek will serve as the organization’s leader until his term ends in August. His Holmen stop is part of a 50-state tour to network with many of the nation’s secondary school principals.

The purpose of his “Leading Forward: The Listening and Learning Tour” is to gather information about innovative programs and ways schools are connecting with students and the broader community.

That information is made available through the organization’s website to the 17,000 NASSP members. Principals around the country can then learn how other middle and high schools are meeting the needs of their students.

He remarked some schools aren’t offering a full range of courses for their students, and Holmen seems to be a noteworthy model for offering a wider curriculum.

“Holmen has something for everyone,” said Wieczorek. “It offers across-the-board education.”

Wieczorek is also trying to address staffing challenges. He reports many schools throughout the country are experiencing teacher shortages.

“It’s not popular for people to choose to go into education,” said Wieczorek. “Schools are struggling to find substitute teachers.”

Educating the public about how and what their schools are teaching their students is another of the tour’s objectives.

“People in communities don’t know what’s happening in their schools,” said Wieczorek. “They know what happens on Friday night, but not what goes on during the week.”

The innovations Wieczorek observed during the HHS tour included the technology in the school’s greenhouse, fine arts center and tech education classrooms and physical fitness rooms.

The Holmen stop is near the midway point of Wieczorek’s tour; he’s planning to make stops in every state including Alaska and Hawaii.

