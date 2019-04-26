La Crosse County Health and Human Services will host an event Saturday for National Drug Take Back Day from 9 a.m. to noon at the Health and Human Services building, 300 S. Fourth St.
La Crosse police say take-back events enable residents to safely and responsibly dispose of old medications to prevent substances from reaching landfills, water system or ending up in the wrong hands.
People can use the drive-through drop-off or bring in unused or expired prescriptions and over-the-counter medication for safe disposal, according to police.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.