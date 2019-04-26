Try 3 months for $3

La Crosse County Health and Human Services will host an event Saturday for National Drug Take Back Day from 9 a.m. to noon at the Health and Human Services building, 300 S. Fourth St.

La Crosse police say take-back events enable residents to safely and responsibly dispose of old medications to prevent substances from reaching landfills, water system or ending up in the wrong hands.

People can use the drive-through drop-off or bring in unused or expired prescriptions and over-the-counter medication for safe disposal, according to police.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $3

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.