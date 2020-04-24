National Drug Take Back Day postponed due to coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

National Drug Take Back Day, originally slated for Saturday, has been postponed this spring due to COVID-19 by the Drug Enforcement Administration, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The day is usually set aside to allow people to dispose of unused prescription medication safely by returning it to authorities, which also stops medication from being diverted for illegal use. There are also drug disposal boxes available year-round at law enforcement agency’s offices, as well as other government buildings and businesses.

While many drug disposal boxes are unavailable because the offices are closed to the public due to the coronavirus, the Department of Justice recommends securing them in a safe or locked storage container for the time being.

Unused or expired medication should never be flushed our poured down the drain.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.