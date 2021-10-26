National Farmer’s Day celebrated in Wisconsin

INDEPENDENCE, Wis. – “A labor of love; it’s great to see that,” said Randy Romanski, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection; he was describing the work Wisconsin farmers do. “They live here. They understand their important role.”

In celebration of National Farmer’s Day, he stopped at the farm of Joe and Noel Bragger to learn about conservation efforts the Bragger family have made on their diversified operation. The farm tour started with a view of the Bragger goat prairie and an explanation of their newest project — 4 acres of pheasant habitat.

Joe Bragger said if the habitat is improved, the creatures come. As an example he gave the year he grew canola; goldfinches arrived. When he grew flax, he increased the honeybee population.

“It’s not unique to me,” he said. “Farmers all over are doing this.”

He pointed out the edges of his woodland where he’s quit planting crops. Instead he leaves a grassy 30-foot buffer strip, allowing sunshine into the fields and increasing yields. It also keeps the woods from creeping into the cropland because it can be mowed. Hay is made on the buffers, although he said round bales aren’t always moved before fall.

Something else that was new for Bragger this summer was growing brown-mid-rib millet after removing a crop of forage rye. He was able to harvest two crops of millet, which is a warm-weather crop with excellent palatability.

Tim Miland is a resource scientist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resource Conservation Service. After looking at Bragger’s ridge fields, he did a demonstration for Romanski using a rainfall simulator. With samples of silt loam — which is good soil but extremely erosive — Miland poured water over five trays of dirt. Each tray bottom was perforated, with a gallon jug underneath to catch any water that filtered through the soil. Each end of each tray had a funnel to divert run-off water to another gallon jug.

Five samples were used to simulate different conditions.

conventional tillage, no cover crop, corn-soybean

no-till with cover crop

forest

conventional tillage, spring

rotational grazing

The conventional-tillage samples showed distinct run-off with very little saturation.

After the demonstration each soil sample was tipped onto a tarp to show if the soil underneath the sample’s surface was still dry. The cover-crop, forest and rotational-grazing samples showed very little runoff of water, with most of the rainfall going into the soil. Miland explained the type of conservation works like a sponge for the water and the soil is porous, giving a place for water to go. Soil roots and good earthworm populations along with warmer soil temperatures make a soil that holds together yet crumbles apart. Bragger said he has seen this demonstration using different soils from other areas of the country and the results are the same.

Chemicals cause the most common soil disturbance and tillage is the second-largest culprit, Miland said. He suggested adding legumes and grasses for diversity to help soil hold together. The Natural Resource Conservation Service recommends four conservation points.

Minimize disturbance.

Use cover crops.

Maximize living roots.

Maintain residues.

Using those four principles, Bragger said with his 880 acres and a diversity of crops he’s moving constantly. He pointed out farming isn’t like it was in the past when corn and beans ruled. As for the future of agriculture, he sees an increase in the use of drones. And he’s planning to plant hazelnuts on his farm.

“There is so much to get excited about,” he said.

At the end of the tour Romanski said, “I learned a lot. We have hard-working innovative farmers. Every day should be National Farmer’s Day in our state.”

He added that agriculture continues to be the bedrock of Wisconsin’s economy. No matter where people drive, they can see agricultural products being grown or being processed.

LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. When not writing she helps her husband on their small grain and beef farm. Email genwim2@gmail.com to reach her.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0