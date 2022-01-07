National Guard COVID testing ending

The Wisconsin National Guard will host its final COVID-19 testing clinic in La Crosse County this Saturday.
The National Guard has been providing testing for the last 22 months and will close its service with a clinic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 8 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1901 E. Church Road, West Salem. To register, visit https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/.
The La Crosse County Health Department states it is "conducting meetings with several testing providers to continue to make community testing accessible."
Local testing sites include Gundersen Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System, Weber Health Logistics, Walgreens, and UW-La Crosse. Also offering PCR tests, and soon to have antigen tests, is COVID Clinic at 3800 Hwy. 16, La Crosse. Appointments can be scheduled at https://www.covidclinic.org/la-crosse-wi/.
More information on local COVID testing, or how to order an at home kit, is available at https://www.lacrossecounty.org/covid19/testing-information.
