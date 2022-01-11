 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
National Guard COVID testing in La Crosse extended

COVID testing

Members of the Wisconsin National Guard administer COVID-19 tests at a drive-through clinic at the Omni Center in Onalaska May 2020. 

After previously alerting residents to the end of local Wisconsin National Guard COVID testing events, the La Crosse County Health Department has announced an extension of the service.

The National Guard will now offer testing from noon to 6 p.m. Mondays at the La Crosse County Health Department parking lot, 300 Fourth St. N. The service is anticipated to run through the end of January. Testing is free. Inclement weather may affect hours and dates. 
 
To register, visit https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/. Other available testing locations can be found at https://lacrossecounty.org/covid19/testing-information.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.

Pfizer says a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine appears to offer important protection against the new omicron variant. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech tested how well vaccine-produced antibodies could neutralize omicron in lab dishes. They found significant weakening after the standard two doses. But a booster dose increased antibody levels by 25-fold.
 
 
 
 
 
 

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

