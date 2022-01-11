National Guard COVID testing in La Crosse extended

After previously alerting residents to the end of local Wisconsin National Guard COVID testing events, the La Crosse County Health Department has announced an extension of the service.

The National Guard will now offer testing from noon to 6 p.m. Mondays at the La Crosse County Health Department parking lot, 300 Fourth St. N. The service is anticipated to run through the end of January. Testing is free. Inclement weather may affect hours and dates.