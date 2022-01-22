National Guard, Gundersen providing assistance at Hillview as long term care staffing shortages persist

Through state and local efforts, Gundersen Health System will be able to clear over two dozen hospital beds in the coming days, freeing up much needed space and staff for incoming COVID and non-COVID patients.

Gov. Tony Evers this week announced over 200 Wisconsin National Guard members are being trained at Madison College and deployed to hospitals and nursing homes statewide, with around 50 already dispatched and an additional 160 to be sent out over the next five weeks. Ten individuals trained as CNAs were reserved for Hillview Health Care Center in La Crosse. The staffing relief, Evers said, will allow nursing homes statewide to open at least 200 beds by the end of February for post-acute care patients.

Previously, the Evers Administration had collaborated with staffing agencies to recruit 626 nurses, nursing assistants and other healthcare workers to assist some six dozen facilities across the state.

"As cases of Omicron continue to surge, this support is critical for supporting Wisconsin’s nursing homes,” said DHS secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. "We continue to hear from our nursing home providers that they need more support to care for patients as our health system continues to be stressed by nearly two years of a global pandemic."

The National Guard has been instrumental in COVID testing and vaccination efforts, and Major General Paul Knapp says they will "continue to assist our state in any way we can."

"We see ourselves as neighbors helping neighbors, and when we say that, we mean it," Knapp says.

Notes Dr. Lisa Greenwood, Madison College’s associate dean of nursing, "Our healthcare providers are beyond exhausted. We simply do not have enough staff to care for all those who are ill. This historic partnership between Madison College and the National Guard is critical in providing Wisconsin communities and the healthcare industry the help they desperately need in the fight against COVID-19."

In addition to the National Guard CNA's, Gundersen Health System will be sending around 20 staff members, including registered nurses and social workers, to assist at Hillview. The partnership between the two entities, coupled with the National Guard assistance, will allow 28 individuals who had completed their hospital care but are in need of a nursing home setting to leave Gundersen.

"We're allowing our acute care to be opened for all of those patients that really have acute admission needs," Heather Schimmers, CNO/COO for Gundersen.

The National Guard members are expected to be at Hillview for 12 weeks, though Gundersen will continue its collaboration with Hillivew to "make sure that we can really care for the community as effectively as we possibly can. We've learned through this pandemic and with all the labor shortages that this is not just a healthcare identity problem but a community issue," Schimmers says.

Wanda Plachecki, executive director for Hillview, says the nursing home is "grateful" for the network of partnerships, noting the facility had the physical space to accomodate more residents but not enough staff to support them.

"We are proud of the fact that Hillview is part of this collaborative effort to help alleviate the stress on our healthcare system," Plachecki said.

Hospital capacity remains a critical issue, with many facilities statewide needing to delay some procedures or reject transfers due to lack of space and staff. And while being able to move elderly patients out and into nursing home is advantageous on a physical level, it also is beneficial for their wellbeing.

"They desire to be in the appropriate place for their medical condition, and so if they don't have to be in the hospital, they don't want to be in the hospital," says Dr. Elizabeth Cogbill, geriatrics expert at Gundersen Health System and medical director for Hillview. "I think everyone involved in this partnership, from the patients and families to staff in both facilities feel some relief, because it feels good to be doing the right thing and the right thing is having the patients where they need to be."

On the hospital side, Schimmers says the "ability to be able to treat the patients in the proper setting is so vital right now, especially when we have such a lack of open beds. The fact that we've got this happening and we're able to open up some of these beds and to really wrap our arms around the community and care for people in the right place at the right time to be able to meet all the needs -- our goal is certainly not to have diversion of patients. We want our people in our communities to be treated right where they are at home. That's our goal. I could not even put into words how important and impactful this is going to be for our community."

Cogbill praises the number of individuals and entities that have stepped up -- in some cases adding to their workloads -- to assist, calling it "very moving."

"People mobilized from all facets of the community in order to make this happen, and it fills me with gratitude for everyone who is involved in all this hard work that we have all done to make this happen," says Cogbill, whose clinician team is contributing.

The state of healthcare -- and how it will look in the future -- is on the mind of all those who work in the field, and Schimmers says this collaboration "shows me that innovation is possible and creativity is possible. Keeping the patient at the center and meeting their needs may not look like it did last year -- or three weeks ago, frankly -- but we have the ability. There are some really dedicated and intelligent people working on this. It gives me hope for the future of healthcare, that we're going to be able to take all these issues that come up and (manage them) quickly and really safely and effectively."

Long term care, nursing home staff shortages an ongoing issue

While Gundersen will continue to partner with Hillview, once the National Guard leaves Hillview, and other facilities state and nationwide, will continue to face the challenge of a limited workforce, an obstacle in place even prior to the pandemic. The aging population continues to rise -- as does the rate of those with dementia or disabilities -- while the number of persons trained and certified as CNAs dwindles.

Facilities, says Plachecki, have "struggled to care for all the long term care needs of our community. The pandemic intensified this workforce crisis. We have more vacancies than ever and have had to limit admissions and reduce available beds within our nursing home. It’s been a tough two years – our staff have worked long and hard to care for our community. The stress of working in healthcare during this pandemic has taken its toll on our staff."

Those employed have not only had to contend with fewer colleagues and likely longer hours but the physical burden of wearing often uncomfortable PPE, facing outbreaks, and worry for the safety and health of residents, Plachecki notes. However, the commitment remains.

"The resilience of our staff in showing up every day, caring for and about our residents, reveals the heart of a true caregiver," Plachecki says. "Our residents deserve it."

According to a report from several organizations including LeadingAge Wisconsin, Wisconsin Health Care Association and Wisconsin Center for Assisted Living (WHCA, WiCAL), the profession has lost almost 15% of the workforce -- more than 230,000 caregivers -- since the start of the pandemic. In 2018, facilities reported a 19% increase in caregiver vacancies, increasing to 23.5% in 2020, and third of facilities are limiting admissions. Keeping up with non-healthcare competitors is an issue reported by around half of facilities, with some 65% of former healthcare workers leaving for jobs outside the industry. While inflation has risen by 4%, the median wages have increased by only 2.3%.

John Sauer, president and CEO of LeadingAge Wisconsin, says addressing these challenges is a "multi-faceted approach," with the need to publicly acknowledge the dedication and work of staff in the industry, create retention and recruitment programs using federal funds, and offering more scholarship programs like that of WHCA/WiCAL, which reimburses the fees for CNA certification and training.

Sauer also emphasizes the importance of promoting to young persons the job opportunities and the potential "career ladders" within the healthcare field, from caregiving to dietary to maintenance. And while he says the state government "did step up this last budget," more needs to be done with systemic payment reform.

"We need to overhaul our medicaid and family care reimbursement systems so the dollars provided reflect the actual cost of care and the need to improve wages and benefits," Sauer says. "As a system what we didn't really anticipate is the cost escalation as we try to stay more competitive and reward people who have stayed with us during the pandemic...we are investing in people who are available, capable and wanting to serve older adults and people who need long term care."

Sauer commends the providers who continue to provide top level service, and notes "I talk to people everyday who say, 'Despite the pandemic, I am proud to be associated with and involved and working in our long term care field. Because it is rewarding and we do make a difference. We do bring love and compassion to families and residents who need us.'"

"But we should not require this to be a sacrifice without recognition or the ability to receive compensation commensurate with their contributions," Sauer says. "We're at the point where our system is taxed and compromised but the pieces are there to right the ship."

Making those pieces fit together will take the commitment of policy makers, government and providers, he says.

"I think what is abundantly clear is these investments are really necessary, and in addition we need to do a better job of touting the benefits of working in (this field)," Sauer says. "Because these careers are fulfilling, rewarding and really part of the social-normal fabric of what we do as a society in terms of how we provide care and services to our older adults."

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

