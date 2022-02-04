National Guard members offering assistance to Mayo

One year into her service with the Wisconsin National Guard, Amanda Hierstetter didn't anticipate she would be carrying out duties in a hospital setting. But two weeks into her time at Mayo Clinic Health System, she has developed a passion for healthcare work, and her assistance has proven invaluable amid pandemic related bed and staff shortages.

Hierstetter was one of a dozen members of the Wisconsin National Guard deployed to Mayo in La Crosse on Jan. 23, and among the 80 troops statewide to recently complete a two-week certified nursing assistant course at Madison College in order to assist health facilities during the pandemic.

Previously, around 50 troops were sent to nursing home and assisted living centers in the state, including in La Crosse County, to help as staffing shortages persist due to the coronavirus crisis.

Mayo applied for National Guard assistance to fill the roles of patient care associates (PCAs), and was granted the help through the end of March, says Renee Groth, nurse manager at Mayo. The troop members are working in the medical-surgical inpatient bed units.

"Like everyone else we need workers. With them here we are able to keep beds open. They've been able to fill the open positions we currently have here," Groth says.

Health care providers, says Dr. Lisa Greenwood, Madison College’s associate dean of nursing, "are beyond exhausted. We simply do not have enough staff to care for all those who are ill. This historic partnership between Madison College and the National Guard is critical in providing Wisconsin communities and the health care industry the help they desperately need in the fight against COVID-19."

Hierstetter was assigned by the National Guard to train and serve as a CNA, and has found she enjoys it so much she may consider it for a civilian career.

"I didn't think it was anything I would be interested in, but that's what the military does -- they put you in new spots and new opportunities and you figure out a lot about yourself," Hierstetter says. "I've learned a lot about myself, and some organizational (skills and how to) manage things."

Groth says the troops have been a "real gift tor us to be able to provide the quality care that Mayo stands for. They've all been very professional, very helpful. From an organizational standpoint, from a nurse manager standpoint, it's been really eye opening to see how grateful the general public is for the service these National Guard members provide."

Hierstetter emphasizes helping wherever needed is "what I signed up to do," and says, "It's been a good opportunity and experience for us too. Your civilian life is never near anything like (working in a hospital). It's (impactful) to see how hard it is and what people are going through. It really makes you think about stuff differently."

Additional guard members are anticipated to be trained at Madison College in the coming weeks to further aid with hospital capacity and staffing issues.

Hundreds of Wisconsin National Guard troops continue to aid in many facets of the pandemic, including testing administration, vaccine supply management, filling in as CNAs and working as temporary nursing assistants at mental health facilities.

