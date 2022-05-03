National Guard partnership with local hospitals, nursing home concludes

After three months of collaborative assistance to hospitals and nursing homes, the partnership between the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin National Guard, and state medical facilities has concluded.

In January, as the omicron variant was causing a spike in COVID cases and further straining already overfilled and understaffed health care entities, Wisconsin followed other states by supplying help in the form of military members. DHS worked with the Wisconsin National Guard to train more than 160 civilian soldiers as CNAs and station them at health care sites most in need, including local hospitals and Hillview Health Care nursing home.

Originally scheduled to end in late March, the nursing assistance support mission, which was successful in freeing up around 270 post acute care beds statewide, was extended through the end of April.

On April 26, Brig. Gen. Tim Covington, Wisconsin National Guard deputy adjutant general for civil support, in a ceremony at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse presented a coin to 2nd Lt. Jonathon Jennings in honor of his efforts as a platoon leader of the guard members working as CNAs. The same day, Covington presented a token of appreciation to Kelly Kramer, campus administrator for Hillview Healthcare in La Crosse, where 10 guard members were assisting.

Elizabeth Goodsitt, communications specialist with DHS, told the Tribune last month that the collaboration will have a lasting impact, stating, “Along with supporting our health care providers, this has also opened up future career opportunities in health care for our National Guard members, strengthening Wisconsin’s position moving forward no matter what the pandemic brings.”

Within the first nine weeks of the collaboration, Gundersen Health System was able to move over 53 patients, still in inpatient care due to lack of available space in a better-suited setting, out of the hospital. Hillview was able to take in 10 additional residents.

Mandi Pericak, clinical operations director of post acute care for Gundersen Health System, said of the partnership, "All three entities have been able to allow for a lot of growth in areas we probably thought we’d never work,. It’s been really rewarding to hear how some of the National Guard have risen to be really, really good hands-on caregivers. My guess is if you asked them, they never thought they would be doing this type of work, and we’re just hopeful some of them will go forwards because they have been so great to these patients."

Gundersen, which has been providing staff assistance to Hillview in tandem with the National Guard, will continue to have employees onsite at the nursing home to help with ongoing staffing challenges. While COVID rates have dropped dramatically in the last two months, health care and nursing home entities nationwide continue to face employee shortages due to burnout, retirement, and staff members opting for jobs in other fields with less stress and higher wages.

According to a report from several organizations including LeadingAge Wisconsin, Wisconsin Health Care Association and Wisconsin Center for Assisted Living (WHCA, WiCAL), the nursing home industry has lost around 15% of its workforce — more than 230,000 caregivers — since the start of the pandemic.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

