National Nurses Week: Gundersen's Jenny Jackson shows her strength during COVID-19

Seeing the meaningfulness of the virtual connection — "the next best thing if you can't be there in person" — Jackson reached out to Gundersen's incident command team and helped secure a number of iPads for patients to use for video visits with family.

"That has been huge for so many of our patients," Jackson says.

Far greater than any technology is the impact Jackson has had on patients during her career.

During her time in Gundersen's inpatient pediatrics department, she forged a special bond with a young girl. Overwhelmed and frightened about being in the hospital, Jackson worked gently and diligently to establish trust with the girl, becoming a steady and kind-hearted presence in a tumultuous, emotional time.

So poignant was her presence, the girl's family requested she provide her care when she was transferred to the ICU for her last days.

"It was an honor that throughout her awful journey, they trusted me to be there for her," Jackson says. "They will always have a place in my heart."

Jackson has seen patients pass on, giving them comfort at the end of their lives, and has helped others heal and go on to thrive.