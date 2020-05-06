National Nurses Week: Mayo's Carolyn McKee displays leadership during COVID-19

Nurses enter the field anticipating long hours, emotional highs and lows and the inevitability of the unexpected, but each of these factors has been magnified during the COVID-19 pandemic, making every day on duty tumultuous and taxing.

But despite a stress level that would make many crumble, Coulee Region nurses are bravely showing up for their shifts and giving their all to patients during this ominous time.

They are selflessly answering the call to action, putting their own physical and mental health on the line, and for National Nurses Week, running May 6-12, the La Crosse Tribune encourages you to express your appreciation, whether with a heartfelt note, an encouraging Tweet or a message of thanks drawn in chalk on the sidewalk.

In honoring our area nurses, the Tribune featured a profile of Gundersen Health System RN Jenny Jackson on Wednesday, and is spotlighting Carolyn Mckee, RN, of Mayo Clinic Health System, today.