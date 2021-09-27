National Penicillin Allergy Day: experts caution many falsely identified as allergic to the drug

Sept. 28 marks National Penicillin Allergy Day, and in recognition allergists are cautioning many of those believed to be allergic to the antibiotic are, in fact, not.

The CDC reports that while 10% of individuals in the U.S. report that they have had an allergic reaction to penicillin, under 1% have a true allergy, and around 80% of those who did previously have an adverse reaction will have lost that allergic sensitivity to the drug within 10 years.

With other medications available, it may not seem problematic to have an incorrect allergy on one's medical record, but health entities and experts note it is a problem. Broad spectrum antibiotics are commonly used as an alternative to penicillin for those thought to be allergic, and these medications are typically more expensive, may increase risk of antibiotic resistance, and can cause more side effects.

The CDC's Core Elements of Antibiotic Stewardship serves to improve how antibiotics are prescribed and used in order to prevent unnecessary side effects or antibiotic resistance, and there is a national push to remove incorrect penicillin allergies from medical records.

"A lot of people think, 'Well, it's not really a big deal. I'll just use some other antibiotic,' but it's actually a huge strain on the medical and health care system that people don't realize," says Dr. Jared Darveaux, allergist at Gundersen Health System. "And part of that reason is because when when someone does (incorrectly) have penicillin on their allergy list, when they do have an infection they might not get the best medication for that infection."

In addition to potential side effects, medication cost, and possible drug resistance, use of broad spectrum antibiotics could lead to longer hospital stays or readmissions due to surgical site infections.

"It costs health care dollars. ... It can be anywhere from hundreds of dollars to thousands of dollars per patient per year in additional health care costs that would otherwise be avoided," Darveaux says.

People may not even be aware or know why a penicillin allergy is in their records, or may have unknowingly misstated they had one. Perhaps a relative is allergic, or they had a reaction believed to be but not actually associated with the drug. As such, Gundersen has started a program to identify those that have an inaccurate allergy labeling.

Persons with a questionable listed reaction to penicillin will be directed to a clinician for an evaluation, with a review of patient history, an examination, and possibly a skin test conducted. Darveaux notes the CDC, American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology and American Board of Internal Medicine all advise a formal evaluation for penicillin allergy before being prescribed an alternate antibiotic.

"There's a lot of good literature out there that's saying after you have (penicillin) removed from your allergy list, you have fewer emergency department visits. There are benefits for getting that off of there for the individual patient and also for the community in general," Darveaux says.

Patients are encouraged to check if their medical records contain a penicillin allergy diagnosis, and if so to speak with their doctor to see if an evaluation is advised.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

